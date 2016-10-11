Hearts v Rangers rescheduled for November

Hearts' rearranged league match with Rangers at Tynecastle will take place on Wednesday, November 30, and be shown live by BT Sport.

The clubs had been due to meet on Friday, October 21, but that fixture was postponed due to Rangers' involvement in the Betfred League Cup.

The Scottish Professional Football League have now announced a new date for the game, which is sure to be a high-octane occasion.

It will be Rangers' first visit to Tynecastle as a top-flight club since their financial collapse in 2012.