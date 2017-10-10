Hearts v Rangers to attract crowd of 30,000-plus at BT Murrayfield

Hearts' Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with Rangers at BT Murrayfield will attract a crowd of more than 30,000 people.



The Glasgow club have sold out their full allocation of 14,100 tickets for the game at the home of Scottish Rugby on October 28. Hearts have sold slightly more for what is certain to prove a high-octane occasion.

Craig Levein's team are playing matches at Murrayfield whilst Tynecastle's main stand is rebuilt. A 24,248 crowd watched them draw 0-0 with Aberdeen there last month, but the Rangers game is expected to bring more than 30,000 fans to the ground.

Before then, St Johnstone face Hearts at the national rugby stadium on October 21, with 15,500 home tickets already bought by Hearts supporters for that encounter.