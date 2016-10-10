HEARTS WEEKEND TALK: Djoum stars for Cameroon | No action for Juanma

Here’s what Jambos past and present have been doing away from Tynecastle over the weekend ...

Djoum helps Cameroon to draw

Arnaud Djoum won his third cap for Cameroon as the Indomitable Lions drew 1-1 away at Algeria in a World Cup qualifier. Djoum played 69 minutes in the heart of Cameroon’s midfield before being substituted. El Arbi Hillel Soudani put the Algerians ahead after just seven minutes before Benjamin Moukandjo equalised. Both teams have one point in the third stage of African qualifying behind Nigeria on three points. Zambia lie bottom of the group. Cameroon’s next international match is a friendly away in Kenya on October 29.

Paterson voted man of the match

Scotland’s draw with Lithuania on Saturday didn’t bring too many positives, but Callum Paterson once again looked assured at right-back. He nearly scored with a first-half header and then provided an assist to Scotland’s equaliser when his long throw-in was flicked into the path of James McArthur. Paterson was even voted man of the match by Scotland fans on Twitter and it looks increasingly like he’s the nation’s No.1 right-back. Jambos goalkeeper Jack Hamilton was an unused sub, while former Hearts winger Arvydas Novikovas played pretty well for the Lithuanians.

Juanma is unused substitute

On-loan Hearts striker Juanma Delgado was an unused substitute as UCAM Murcia lost 2-0 away to Getafe. UCAM currently lie in tenth place in Spain’s La Liga2.

In brief

• 2012 Scottish Cup winner Danny Grainger opened the scoring for Carlisle as they defeated Morecambe 3-0 away from home. The Brunton Park side currently lie third in England’s League 2.

• Hearts loanee Gavin Reilly played the first 45 minutes for Dunfermline in their 2-1 defeat of Queen’s Park in the Irn-Bru Cup.

