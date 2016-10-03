Hearts weekend talk: Jankauskas’ Hearts ‘jolly’; McGhee laments ‘unfair’ result; Mikoliunas win

Here’s the latest about all things Hearts over the weekend ...

Stewart on Jankauskas

Michael Stewart has claimed Edgaras Jankauskas was at Tynecastle for a “jolly” when the striker returned to Hearts as assistant manager in 2012. Writing in the Scottish Sun, Stewart couldn’t believe the ex-Hearts attacker has gone on to manage Lithuania, as he used to just muck about with players before leaving training at 1pm every day.

Hearts result ‘unfair’ - McGhee

Mark McGhee insists Motherwell deserved at least a point from their Friday night meeting with Hearts, despite the visitors dominating the majority of the game. The Fir Park boss felt the 3-1 result was not a fair reflection of how the game went, as Hearts won their first fixture at Fir Park since 2010.

Mikoliunas and co earn cup win

Saulius Mikoliunas and Linas Pilibaitis both played in Žalgiris’ 2-0 win over Sūduva in the Lithuanian Cup. Marius Zaliukas occupied a space on the bench. None of the trio have made it into the Lithuania squad to face squad, but there is a place for Deividas Česnauskis and Arvydas Novikovas.

What former Jambos have been up to...

Ex-Hearts striker Ryan Wallace scored in Albion Rovers’ 2-0 win over Queen’s Park. The frontman signed from Dunfermline this past summer and has had a tremendous start to his career at Cliftonhill.

Danny Grainger provided an assist for Carlisle in their 2-0 win over Colchester. It moves the Cumbria side up into third place.

