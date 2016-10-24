HEARTS WEEKEND TALK: Juanma is Murcia’s hero | Grainger scores yet again

Juanma bags a dramatic equaliser for UCAM Murcia, while Danny Grainger just cannot stop scoring for Carlisle ...

Juanma is UCAM Murcia’s hero

Could Saturday have been the turning point for Juanma? He’s clearly well out of favour at Hearts – and he has hardly set the heather on fire at Murcia either. However, the Spanish striker rode to the rescue for UCAM last weekend with a 94th-minute equaliser. They were 2-0 down after just 14 minutes in their La Liga2 game away at Cadiz, with Juanma at this point sat on the sub bench. But an injury to Juande in the 44th minute resulted in the on-loan Jambo coming on and UCAM’s fortunes took a turn for the better. They pulled a goal back om the 81st minute and then, deep into stoppage time as Cadiz tried to cling on with ten men, Juamna struck to earn his team what looked like an unlikely draw.

Grainger scores ... AGAIN!

Okay Danny, this is getting silly. Carlisle are still unbeaten in league duty heading into November and, remarkably, Grainger scored for the fourth game in a row. This time it was 57th-minute penalty away at Stevenage. The goal turned out to be the winner as the Blues won 2-1 and moved into second place in League Two.

How the loanees did

• Billy King came on as a 65th-minute substitute as Inverness drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock.

• Nikolay Todorov played 54 minutes for Cowdenbeath in their 1-0 defeat by East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup.

• Dario Zanatta was part of the Queen’s Park team that lost 4-1 away at Airdrie.

• Ali Roy came on as a late substitute for Stenhousemuir as they lost 3-1 away at Brechin.

• Gavin Reilly started for Dunfermline as they lost 3-1 to Hibs.

