Hearts weekend talk: Nade feels loved again | Roy on target | Juanma staring at drop

Here’s how Jambos past and present got on over the weekend ...

Nade glad to feel loved again

Christian Nade is one of those strikers who needs to be wanted. He joined Stranraer in the summer from Dumbarton and that failed to work out. He’s tumbled even further down the leagues to Annan, but is already enjoying life at Galabank as he played in the first of three permitted trial games for the League 2 men against Elgin. Annan were victorious 1-0 and Nade said: “I was playing with the wrong coach [Brian Reid] at Stranraer. From my first day there, I knew it wasn’t going to work. The coach was the problem. I want to go to a club where I enjoy it. The Annan players and coach have been very welcoming.”

Roy on target again

Ally Roy scored this third goal in as many games for Stenhousemuir as they went down 3-1 away at Stranraer. The 19-year-old striker played the full 90 minutes and is the Warriors’ most dangerous player at present.

Juanma draws a blank

Juanma played the full 90 minutes again for UCAM Murcia, but had little impact as they lost 2-1 away at Tenerife in LaLiga 2. UCAM now lie second bottom of the table, one point away from safety. Former Jambo Suso played and captained Tenerife.

How the loanees got on

• Billy King played 85 minutes for Inverness in their 3-1 loss to Aberdeen.

• Callumn Morrison was an unused substitute as Stirling Albion drew 2-2 with Arbroath.

• Dario Zanatta was subbed four minutes from time as Queen’s Park won 2-1 away at East Fife.

• Nikolai Todorov and Lewis Moore played the full 90 minutes as Cowdenbeath drew 1-1 at Edinburgh City.

Former player watch

• Danny Swanson converted a penalty for St Johnstone in their 4-2 defeat by Ross County.

• Blazej Augustyn returned to the Ascoli side after a spell out through injury and was booked in their 2-2 draw at home to Perugia.

• Paul McCallum scored a late consolation for Leyton Orient as they lost 2-1 at home to Blackpool.

