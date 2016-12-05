Hearts weekend talk: Neilson gives MK Dons team talk | Miller struck in the face

Here’s what Jambos past and present have been doing away from Tynecastle ...

Robbie gives a team talk

Robbie Neilson wasted no time getting involved in first-team matters at new club MK Dons.

Even though Neilson doesn’t officially take charge until today, he couldn’t help but get involved in the club’s FA Cup clash with Charlton Athletic.

Caretaker boss Richie Barker revealed Neilson gave the team talk prior to the match and was in the dressing room at half-time to dish out instructions. MK Dons drew 0-0 and will face Charlton in a replay.

Miller struck in the face

Former Hearts striker Lee Miller was at the heart of the action as Falkirk came from behind to defeat St Mirren on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing 1-0 when Miller found himself in an altercation with Buddies defender Jack Baird.

Baird struck Miller in the face with a forearm smash as the striker lay on the ground. Baird received a red card for the act, while Miller would go on to net Falkirk’s equaliser in the 3-1 win.

McGowan gives away penalty

Dylan McGowan was a lucky boy this last weekend after the ex-Hearts centre-back gave away a first-half penalty in Adelaide United’s meeting with Wellington Phoenix.

The game was still 0-0 at the time and McGowan was booked for the challenge. However, Phoenix striker Rory Krishna missed the penalty, and United would go on to win the match 2-0.

The result meant Adelaide moved above Wellington and off the bottom of the A League table.

How the loanees got on...

• Billy King played the full 90 minutes as Inverness CT lost 3-0 at St Johnstone.

• Dario Zanatta started for Queen’s Park in their 2-0 win over Brechin. On the other side, Rory Buchanan played the full 90 for City in the defeat.

• Nikolay Todorov and Lewis Moore both started in Cowdenbeath’s 1-0 victory over Clyde.