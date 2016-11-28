Hearts weekend talk: Suso shines at Tenerife | Juanma hooked | Bouzid’s adventure

Here’s the latest on what Jambos past and present have been doing away from Tynecastle ...

Suso shining in Tenerife

We’ve not heard much from Suso Santana since he left Hearts just months after helping them to Scottish Cup glory in 2012. The diminutive Spanish winger was never much of a talker in Scotland – partly due to his sketchy English – and he’s quietly going about his business in the second tier of Spanish football as captains Tenerife. The men from the Canary Islands are making a bit of promotion charge in La Liga2, with Suso bagging a brace in their 3-1 away win over Lugo on Saturday. Tenerife are ninth in a fiercely competitive league, a point off the play-off spots and a further five away from automatic promotion. It’s not inconceivable that Suso could be rubbing shoulders with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi next season ...

Juanma hooked at half time

We go from one positive Spanish story to, unfortunately, a more negative one. The good news for Hearts loanee Juanma Delgado is that UCAM Murcia are out of the relegation zone after an important 3-2 win at home to Numancia in La Liga 2. The bad news for Juanma is that he may have lost his spot in the starting XI. The moody striker was hauled off at half time with UCAM a goal down. Juanma had been booked (sounds familiar) and the man who came on to replace him, Jona, took his chance with an assist and a winning goal. Last week Robbie Neilson strongly hinted that there would be no way back for Juanma at Tynecastle and it appears his performances in the south of Spain will do little to change the Hearts head coach’s mind.

Bouzid’s Luxembourg adventure

Ismael Bouzid’s career went on a bit of a wander after leaving Tynecastle. The no-nonsense defender landed up in Greece, Armenia, Kilmarnock and his homeland Algeria as he looked to settle on a club after departing Hearts in 2010. It appears the 33-year-old has found happiness in Luxembourg, playing for Progres Niederkorn. He’s been there since 2014 and helped his team move into fourth place in the top flight of Luxembourg football, scoring in a 5-0 away win over Jeunesse Canach.

How the other loanees got on

Not many of Hearts’ loanees got game-time this weekend due to most of the weekend’s Scottish Cup ties being decimated by the weather. Billy King played 66 minutes as Inverness lost 2-1 at Dundee and Ally Roy got the full 90 minutes under his belt in Stenhousemuir’s 2-2 draw with Forres Mechanics, but that was it. Gavin Reilly is still sidelined for Dunfermline, the striker missing the Pars’ trip to Buckie Thistle with a groin injury.

Former player watch

• Dylan McGowan was named in the A-League team of the week after he helped Adelaide United earn a 0-0 draw away at Sydney.

• Two former Hearts players clashed in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football, at the weekend. Kenny Anderson helped RKC Waalwijk overcome Andrew Driver’s De Graafschap 2-1 as RKC moved into the play-off places.

• Danny Grainger’s Carlisle are back on top of England’s League 2 after thumping Mansfield Town 5-2 at home.