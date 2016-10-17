Hearts weekend talk: Todorov scores for Blue Brazil | Grainger is a goal machine

Here’s what Jambos past and present did away from Tynecastle over the weekend ...

Super-sub Todorov saves Blue Brazil

Since scoring against Celtic Under-20s in the Irn-Bru Cup back in August, it’s been a fallow couple of months for young Hearts striker Nikolai Todorov as he gets first-team football at Cowdenbeath. However, he burst back into life on Saturday when he came off the bench after 74 minutes with the Blue Brazil 2-1 down at home to Annan Athletic, firing the Fifers level just seven minutes later. Hopefully it’s the start of move goals for the young Bulgarian.

Three in a row for Grainger

We don’t remember Danny Grainger being a prolific goalscorer. Yes, he whipped in the odd free-kick and, of course, scored that penalty back in 2012, but he wasn’t Mr Consistent in the marksman charts. Well, he’s now found the net for the third game in the row as Carlisle tightened their grip on third place in England’s League 2 with a 3-2 win over Hartlepool. Their next match is away at Stevenage next Saturday. We’ll be looking for his any-time scorer odds ...!

Oliver delivers a twist

The scoreline of the weekend just has to be Morton’s 5-0 annihilation of Queen of the South in Dumfries. Nobody saw that one coming. Just to rub salt in the wounds of the baffled Doonhamers fans, it was one of their former players and a former Jambo to boot in Gary Oliver who was among the scorers. Oliver always showed flashes of potential at Tynecastle before switching to Queens as Hearts brought in a higher calibre of striker. He then moved to Greenock and has gone through a quiet spell before his goal on Saturday.

How the loanees did

• Even though he scored in the 2-1 midweek defeat of Mallorca, Juanma had to be content with a place on the bench for UCAM Murcia’s clash with Reus Deportiu. He came on after 59 minutes, but the damage had already been done as UCAM went down 2-0.

• Gavin Reilly came on in the 73rd minute for Dunfermline, although the Pars lost 2-1 to Falkirk.

• Dario Zanatta played 67 minutes of Queen’s Park’s 1-0 win over East Fife.

• Billy King was part of the Inverness team that lost 1-0 to Rangers on Friday night.

• Ali Roy came on as a 62nd-minute substitute as Stenhousemuir lost 5-0 to Stranraer.

• Callumn Morrison was an unused substitute for Stirling Albion in their 0-0 draw with Berwick Rangers.

Other former Jambos

• Christian Nade was on the scoresheet for Stranraer in their 5-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

• Ex-coach Jack Ross took charge of St Mirren for the first time. They lost 2-0 to Dundee United.

• Ryan McGowan conceded a penalty as Henan Jianye drew 2-2 at Shanghai Shenhua. Osman Sow also played for Henan.

