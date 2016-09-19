Hearts weekend talk: Wright on diving; Neilson appeal; Balatoni defeats Hibs

Here’s the latest on all things Hearts over the weekend ...

Wright reacts to diving Saints

Tommy Wright has promised to fine his St Johnstone players if TV replays proved they dived against Hearts. The St Johnstone boss was outspoken about Hearts’ supposed diving antics prior to the match, but was instead forced to watch on as two of his players were booked for simulation. He said: “If I think the decisions are right the players will be fined and a line will be drawn under it. It’s not something we advocate, it’s not something I advocate. I’ll review the footage and on Monday and I’ll sit down with the players.”

Neilson: Referee sent me off for applauding players

Robbie Neilson says the officials misinterpreted his actions when he was sent to the stands for sarcastically applauding referee John Beaton. He said: “[Sam] Nicholson puts a great delivery in, we had a good attack at it and I clapped. The fourth official thought it was sarcastic towards the referee for a decision and I got sent to the stand.” Hearts will appeal the dismissal.

Conrad Balatoni scores in win over Hibs

Former Hearts defender and boyhood fan Conrad Balatoni would have enjoyed his Saturday night after equalising for Ayr in their surprise 2-1 win at Easter Road. The hosts were clear favourites to win the match - no-one in British league football had lower odds - but were humbled with their first defeat of the campaign. Balatoni’s 76th minute header cancelled out Jason Cummings’ opener before Brian Gilmour clinched all three points.

What former Jambos have been up to ...

- Osman Sow appears to be finding his feet in China after netting for the second successive game as Henan Jianye defeated Shandong Luneng.

- Gary Oliver scored Morton’s first in their 2-1 win over Allan Johnston’s Dunfermline. On loan striker Gavin Reilly played 79 minutes before being substituted in Dumfermline’s loss. The result leaves the Pars ninth in the league table, having lost their last five league games.

- Lee Miller netted Falkirk’s third in a 3-1 win over Dundee United on Saturday evening.

- Former Jambos Rudi Skacel and Kevin McHattie were on the losing side as Raith Rovers went down 3-1 at Queen of the South. After a blistering start to the season, Gary Locke’s side have now lost their last three games.

- Juanma was an unused substitute in Murcia’s 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid. The former Hearts striker is still waiting to make his debut for the second tier Spanish side.

