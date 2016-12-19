Hearts weekend wrap: Black inspires Shrews | Ton up for Oliver | Fox hunted

Here's what Jambos past and present have been doing away from Tynecastle over the weekend ...

Black helps Shrews leave foot of table

Shrewsbury Town started the weekend at the bottom of Skybet League One. It's not been a good season for the Shrews, with only four league wins prior to Saturday's home match with Bristol Rovers. Thankfully for the Shropshire faithful, they got a crucial three points to move up three places in the standings. The catalyst for their victory was Scottish Cup 2012 winner Ian Black, who scored a 73rd-minute penalty to seal a 2-0 win over Rovers.

Oliver dents Hibs' title hopes

Gary Oliver has been in good form for Morton of late. The Cappielow side currently lie third in the Championship and made life extremely awkward for Hibs on Saturday night, even taking the lead when Oliver fired home from close range, although the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Oliver has now scored six goals for the Ton this season since joining them from Queen of the South over the summer.

Fox hunted

Former Hearts coach Liam Fox is finding life tough being his own man. He's currently presiding over Cowdenbeath, who in a space of the two years have fallen from the Championship - playing Hearts, Hibs and Rangers - to rock-bottom of League 2. The Blue Brazil faithful aren't a happy bunch and the pressure is on Fox to arrest the slide. They were involved in a crazy seven-goal epic at home to Forfar, but, unfortunately for them, they lost 4-3 and are a point adrift of ninth place in the standings. Hearts loanees Nikolai Todorov and Lewis Moore played in the defeat.

How the other loanees got on

Billy King is being used more as an impact sub these days, coming off the bench for Inverness in the 53rd minute to help them salvage a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock. Dario Zanatta played the full match for Queen's Park against Alloa - they also drew 1-1 - while Ali Roy played 72 minutes for Stenhousemuir in a 1-0 victory at home to Albion Rovers. Angus Beith helped Stirling beat Annan 3-1 - Christian Nade was a trialist for the latter - and Robbie Buchanan came on late for Brechin in a 2-0 triumph over Stranraer. UCAM Murcia were not in action, so Juanma had a free weekend.

Former player watch

- Former head coach Robbie Neilson suffered defeat with MK Dons as they lost 1-0 to Gillingham.

- John Sutton equalised for St Mirren as they drew 1-1 with Ayr.