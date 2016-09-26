Hearts weekend wrap: McKay shines for ICT | Smith makes Raith debut

Here’s a look at how Jambos past and present got on this weekend ...

McKay hailed by Inverness boss

It’s fair to say that Brad McKay’s career hasn’t fully flourished since leaving Hearts, but now it looks like the likeable defender has found happiness in the Highlands. Inverness haven’t lost since the former Jambo slotted into their defence and he’s even causing mischief at the other end of the pitch, setting up two goals in Caley’s 3-1 win over Dundee on Saturday. “Brad was excellent,” said his manager Richie Foran. “He’s very low maintenance. You wouldn’t know he’s around the place until he gets on the training ground, where he turns into a leader.”

Smith starts for Rovers

Liam Smith made his debut for Raith Rovers as the Stark’s Park side defeated Dumbarton 3-2 in the Championship. The young right-back signed for the Kirkcaldy outfit – managed by Gary Locke – on an emergency loan just hours before the match and slotted in well to the defence. Rovers’ other full-back, ex-Jambo Kevin McHattie, opened the scoring for Raithm, while Rudi Skacel also started.

Juanma plays as Murcia draw in Mallorca

Spanish striker Juanma, on loan to UCAM Murcia from Hearts, played 57 minutes before being substituted as his team drew 0-0 away at Real Mallorca in La Liga2.

In brief

• Dario Zanatta made his Queen’s Park debut, but the young Canadian striker, who joined on loan from Tynecastle last week, could not spare them from a 2-0 defeat by Stranraer.

• Young on-loan Bulgarian striker Nikolai Todorov and defender Lewis Moore started for Cowdenbeath as they drew 0-0 at Arbroath.

• Former Hearts captain Andy Webster had a day to forget as St Mirren’s interim player/assistant manager, scoring an own-goal in the 4-3 defeat by Dunfermline. Gavin Reilly played for the Pars, although he didn’t find the net.

• Lee Miller found the net again for Falkirk as they defeated Ayr 2-0.

• Callumn Morrison came on as a 46th-minute substitute as Stirling lost 4-0 at home to Elgin.

• Ali Roy helped Stenhousemuir grab a 2-2 draw at home to Alloa. The teenage striker came on for the last 15 minutes with the Ochilview side 2-0 down and helped them earn a point.

• Ian Black was an unlikely scorer for Shrewsbury as they drew 1-1 away at AFC Wimbledon.

