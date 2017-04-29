Hearts weigh up contracts for Tziolis, Avlonitis and Sowah

Hearts will decide towards the end of May whether to offer new deals to out-of-contract players Alex Tziolis, Tasos Avlonitis and Lennard Sowah.

Head coach Ian Cathro confirmed today that it is likely to be the end of the season before the triumvirate are approached about their futures.

All three were part of a nine-man recruitment drive in January but only signed contracts until the end of May.

Hearts have opened talks with defenders Aaron Hughes and Andraz Struna regarding new deals, but others must wait for now. “They are probably decisions we will make quite late,” Cathro told the Evening News.

“The deeper you get into these discussions, the more of a potential distraction it can be. You have to take care of business, obviously, but we put our focus on to the games.

“Some of these things we’re addressing lightly but business can take place properly at the end of the season.”

Winger Moha Choulay is due to return to parent club Stoke City next month when his loan expires, whilst forward Dylan Bikey is not expected to be kept on.

Tziolis and Avlonitis have other options back in their native Greece and could decide to take those up.

Sowah may wait to hear whether he is wanted by Hearts for next season.