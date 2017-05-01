Hearts will allow Billy King to leave on free transfer

Hearts will make winger Billy King available on a free transfer this summer after deciding he has no future at Tynecastle.

The 22-year-old was due to return to Riccarton after spending this season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but instead he must look for a new club.

Hearts have told him he is surplus to requirements and free to leave as they prepare for a summer rebuild under head coach Ian Cathro and director of football Craig Levein.

King had been hoping to earn another opportunity with his formative club having been loaned out to Rangers and Inverness in the last year. However, he will now head for the exit and contemplate a future elsewhere.

Several Ladbrokes Premiership clubs are likely to show interest in the former Scotland Under-21 internationalist, who will be eager to secure a move that allows him to play regularly at the top level.

King is currently focused on helping Inverness in their fight against relegation from the Premiership. He will remain there on loan until the end of next month before assessing his options for next season.

So far, he has made 31 appearances for the Highland club and scored three goals.