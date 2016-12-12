Hearts will improve from Ibrox defeat - Ian Cathro

Ian Cathro today promised huge improvement in Hearts following Saturday’s subdued display against Rangers. The new head coach pledged to return to the training pitch this week and work on the deficiencies which arose in the 2-0 loss at Ibrox.

Rob Kiernan and Barrie McKay scored the goals to consign Hearts to defeat in the first match of Cathro’s managerial career. The Edinburgh club looked uneasy in defence throughout the afternoon but Cathro is determined that more time together will benefit him and the players.

Hearts face Partick Thistle this weekend and Cathro stressed that they must be better. “This team is a good team and it can perform better than it did on Saturday, and it will,” he told the Evening News.

“This week is the most important time. We’re getting to know everyone, working together on the pitch and learning about each other. We’ll be better with every day that passes because we’ll know a little bit more.

“When you play against a team like Rangers, whose players move around a lot, it can look more stressful than it is. Space is opening and closing and players are changing position.

“We need to spend a bit more time and make improvements, maybe get things a bit more clearer and reach a point where everybody thinks the same thing. We’ll be strong in that department.”

Hearts are also nursing an injury to winger Jamie Walker, who was forced to limp off early in the second half at Ibrox. He was wrongly cautioned for diving and was forced off with a muscle injury after being fouled.

“He’s had the impact and he’s dealing with the muscle spasm, which was quite a bit after the game,” admitted Cathro. “We don’t think it’s anything major. It’ll just be a case of seeing how he is over the next couple of days.”