Hearts win appeal against Esmael Goncalves’ red card

Hearts forward Esmael Goncalves is free to play against Rangers on Saturday after his red card against Kilmarnock last weekend was rescinded.

Goncalves was sent off by referee Stephen Finnie during the 1-0 victory in Ayrshire after the Portuguese tangled with Kilmarnock’s Kirk Broadfoot. Goncalves had his hair pulled by Broadfoot during the incident and the defender was also dismissed.

Hearts appealed the decision after reviewing their own footage of the incident and the SFA judicial panel today decided to rescind Goncalves’ red card. He is now available for selection for the Jambos’ trip to Ibrox this weekend.