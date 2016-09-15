Hearts win appeal against Tony Watt's booking for diving

Tony Watt had his name cleared today when an SFA panel ruled that the Hearts striker was wrongly booked for diving.

An independent panel convened at Hampden and upheld Hearts' appeal against the caution issued to Watt in the first half of Saturday's match against Hamilton at Tynecastle.

The on-loan Charlton forward received a yellow card from referee Craig Thomson after 30 minutes when he ended up grounded inside the visitors' penalty area after going past their debutant defender Shaun Want. Thomson quickly cautioned Watt for simulation and the player walked away in disbelief.

Hearts officials studied video footage of the incident and submitted an appeal on Monday, which was upheld this morning. The caution has now been removed from Watt's disciplinary record. Simulation is the only yellow card offence which can be appealed under SFA rules.

A Hearts statement read: "Heart of Midlothian has successfully overturned the yellow card shown to Tony Watt during last Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership match against Hamilton Academical.

"The striker was flashed a yellow card for simulation by referee Craig Thomson during the first-half after a clash inside the opposition box. The club appealed the decision at Hampden this morning and the claim was upheld, meaning the caution has been removed from Watt’s record."