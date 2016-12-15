Hearts winger Jamie Walker has ‘diving’ booking overturned

Hearts winger Jamie Walker has had the yellow card he received for diving in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers rescinded following an appeal.

The 23-year-old was booked by referee John Beaton at Ibrox following a first-half collision with former Tynecastle team-mate Jason Holt. Television replays clearly show the Rangers midfielder making contact with Walker’s legs.

Walker served a two-match ban earlier this season after being found guilty of simulation by the SFA when Beaton awarded him a penalty during Hearts’ opening day clash with Celtic.

His team-mate Tony Watt has also had a yellow card – wrongly handed out for simulation in a 3-1 win over Hamilton in September – overturned this term.

