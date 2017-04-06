Hearts won’t appeal Sam Nicholson ‘spitting’ red card

Hearts have decided not to appeal Sam Nicholson’s red card for spitting in the direction of assistant referee Stephen Mitchell during last night’s 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone.

The 22-year-old is adamant he did not spit at the linesman and is devastated at being at the centre of such a controversy. Head coach Ian Cathro had indicated after the match in Perth that the club were of a mind to defend the winger and contest the red card if video evidence backed up his claim.

However, Hearts have opted against lodging an appeal, so Nicholson’s dismissal for excessive misconduct will stand and he will now sit out Saturday’s game against Dundee and next week’s match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

It remains to be seen if any further action will be taken by the club.