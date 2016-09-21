Hibs and Hearts kids do battle for East of Scotland Shield

Hibs will be looking to wrest back the East of Scotland Shield when their Under-18 side face Hearts at Easter Road on Thursday night.

The Hibees had won the Shield ten years in a row before their Gorgie rivals lifted it with a 3-1 win victory at Tynecastle 12 months ago.

Tickets for the match (kick-off 7.00pm) cost £5 (adults), £1 (over 65s) while under-16s go free.

Hibs fans, who will be housed in the north section of the West Stand, can purchase theirs from the ticket office while those for Hearts supporters will be on sale from the West Stand ticket pod located in the car park.