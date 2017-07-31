Hibs in 50 objects – No.41 – The 2016 Scottish Cup fairytale

HIBS had already been waiting 114 years so when they went into the last ten minutes at Tynecastle 2-0 down to arch-rivals Hearts on February 7, 2016, it looked as if history was simply repeating itself yet again, reinforcing the notion that the Easter Road club would never again lay their hands on the Scottish Cup.

Those first-half goals from Arnaud Djoum and Sam Nicholson had, naturally, left the Jambos ecstatic although Hibs boss Alan Stubbs and his players afterwards insisted they couldn’t quite believe how they’d found themselves in that position, remaining possibly the only people inside the Gorgie ground confident their predicted exit was a touch premature.

And they weren’t wrong, Jason Cummings’ header giving them hope ten minutes from time before Paul Hanlon completed a remarkable comeback on the stroke of full-time, leaving Cummings to claim the only goal of the replay at Easter Road.

Hibs, remember, were a second season into life in the Championship but in a run to the League Cup final had beaten top-flight clubs Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Johnstone, and Hearts were to be only the first of their Premiership victims in what proved to be a historic Scottish Cup triumph.

A 1-1 draw at home to the then holders Inverness Caley again threatened to end their interest, a replay in the Highlands coming only days after going down to Ross County in the final of the League Cup. Two goals from Anthony Stokes were enough to see them through but even then further chapters of a fairytale had yet to be written.

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan rolled into town for his first match in 18 months to become an instant hero with his saves in a semi-final penalty shoot-out after Cummings had missed from the spot.

And in the final itself who could have predicted that it would be the captain himself who would get the winner, David Gray prompting that invasion of the national stadium with his last-gasp header to complete another memorable fightback, Stokes having put Hibs ahead only for Kenny Miller and Andy Halliday to score for Rangers before Stokes levelled, leaving his skipper to claim all the glory.