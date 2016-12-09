Hibs match stats: Injuries force changes

Hibs will look to regain control of the top of the Ladbrokes Championship as they attempt to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice last Friday.

Neil Lennon’s side come up against eighth-placed Dumbarton who were unceremoniously dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Bonnyrigg Rose earlier this week.

Hibs are level on points with Dundee United at the top of the league, but are ahead on goal difference.

The injury crisis at Hibs has only become worse in the interim period since the United game, with Ofir Marciano being added to what is now a long list of absentees for the Easter Road side.

The Israeli goalkeeper is out until after Christmas after going under the knife to solve his ongoing knee issue that he picked up on international duty two weeks ago. John McGinn is still some way away from returning to the starting XI after his own surgery on an ankle problem, while midfield partner Fraser Fyvie is also out until after Christmas with a tear in his groin.

Winger Alex Harris is also still unavailable as he recovers from a thigh problem.

Long-term absentees, forward James Keatings and midfielder Danny Handling, are getting close to a return to action but will be unavailable on Saturday. Handling is in the final phase of his recovery from a long-term knee injury, and Keatings also close to a return to training after he partially tore his medial ligament back in October.

For Sons manager Stevie Aitken, defender Frazer Wright is unavailable with a leg injury, and midfielder Grant Gallagher is also injured.

On-loan Hibs man Sam Stanton will not be able to play against his parent club, and there are worries as to the fitness of striker Garry Fleming who has been playing with a broken wrist, and left-back Mark Docherty who has been playing through injury in recent weeks.

Click here for the latest Hearts results, fixtures and stats>>>

Click here for the latest Hibs results, fixtures and stats>>>