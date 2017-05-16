Ian Cathro aims to end Hearts’ dismal record at McDiarmid

Ian Cathro admits Hearts’ seven-year wait for a league victory in Perth is “not right” and must be addressed tomorrow evening.

The Tynecastle side visit St Johnstone looking to end a miserable run at McDiarmid Park. They have won only one of their last ten matches there – a Scottish Cup tie in February 2012.

Cathro believes such a sequence should never exist at a club of Hearts’ stature. “Wednesday’s game in important for a lot of reasons, even historically,” he said.

“I’m aware it’s been a while since we’ve gone there and won. I don’t like that. I don’t think there should be any place where this club has gone for seven years and not won. It’s not right.

“That means something to us. If we can’t be better than St Johnstone across the entire season, then we certainly want to be better than them in the ninety minutes on Wednesday.”

Tommy Wright has secured fourth place for St Johnstone ahead of Hearts and, as a result, they will compete in the Europa League qualifiers this summer. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Rangers confirmed that the Edinburgh club will not be involved in continental competition.

Cathro took positives from defeat in Glasgow despite a red card for Prince Buaben after only 25 minutes.

“That’s probably the most important thing to take from Saturday. The feeling throughout the team, the consistency, the attitude, everything,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re a man down and there are little fouls which stop you from going on, it’s frustrating.

“We kept ourselves in the game and we also played well, even though we were playing against an extra man. There were a lot of things in the performance which add an extra bit of conviction about what team we’re going to become.”