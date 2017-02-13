Ian Cathro: Hearts will be fired up for Easter Road

Ian Cathro stressed today that Hearts will head to Easter Road with confidence for next week’s Scottish Cup fifth-round replay.

Yesterday’s goalless draw at Tynecastle means the Capital clubs meet again on Wednesday, February 22, and Cathro is convinced his players can prevail.

Hearts lost 1-0 to Hibs in a replay at the same stage of last season’s Scottish Cup after a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle. Hibs went on to lift the trophy for the first time in 114 years and have now gone six games undefeated against their biggest rivals.

Cathro was disappointed his team didn’t create more scoring chances yesterday, although he was encouraged by their discipline and organisation.

Hibs had some late pressure which Hearts absorbed and Cathro remains unfazed by confronting the same opponents in Leith next week - with the winners due to face either Ayr United or Clyde in the quarter-finals.

“I don’t consider or see any intimidation.

“With the experience we have, none of our players will feel that. I won’t feel that,” Cathro told the Evening News.

“We have a game that we need to go and win and we’ll do everything we can to try and deliver that.

“We were looking to do some different things in yesterday’s game. Sometimes the game doesn’t open up to give you access to these players’ talents. Sometimes it becomes a bit more direct, and then we made changes to try and push us further up the pitch. Overall, the guys have done okay but we all have to do more.”

Hearts welcomed Arnaud Djoum back after the midfielder helped Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a second-half substitute and injected fresh impetus into the home side.

“I think he did well in the game. He’s had a lot going on in the last week but it’s very pleasing to have him back with us,” added Cathro.