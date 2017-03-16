Ian Cathro: Hearts will be ready to compete with league’s best

Ian Cathro insists Hearts are fully ready to compete with Scotland’s best as they prepare to face Aberdeen, Celtic and St Johnstone in their next three matches.

Confidence taken from Saturday’s 4-0 win against Hamilton at Tynecastle has helped morale after a five-match winless run. However, Cathro says his team would have coped with upcoming challenges regardless.

Hearts sit fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership ahead of Saturday’s trip to Pittodrie to meet second-placed Aberdeen in a lunchtime kick-off.

They host runaway leaders Celtic two weeks on Sunday, also at lunchtime, and then visit McDiarmid Park three days later to face fifth-placed St Johnstone.

“It’s something we look forward to. We look forward to the games against opponents at the top of the league, which is where we want to be,” Cathro explained to the Evening News.

“These are positive things. We look forward to getting ready, training well and preparing well. We’ll be ready when the game comes.

“Irrespective of what happened on Saturday with our win against Hamilton, we’re more than ready to be competing with the teams we face in the next two fixtures. There’s no doubt about that, no insecurities.”