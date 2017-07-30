Ian Cathro’s Hearts future under scrutiny as board discuss position

Ian Cathro’s future as head coach of Hearts has come under fresh scrutiny after the club crashed out of the Betfred Cup.

Hearts drew at home 2-2 with Dunfermline on Saturday, a result that ended their hopes of qualifying from Group B – a section in which they were top seeds and contained two League 2 teams.

The Jambos had to defeat the Championship outfit to top the pool after an embarrassing defeat last Tuesday at Peterhead – a club in the fourth tier of Scottish football – left them floundering in the competition, but they failed to do so, losing the subsequent penalty shoot-out 3-1 and ending up third in the group.

Afterwards, Hearts’ directors held a board meeting, where it is understood that Cathro’s position was discussed by the club’s hierarchy.

Chairwoman Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein are coming under increasing pressure from a furious support to dispose of the 31-year-old, who has only won eight out of 30 matches since arriving in Gorgie in December to replace Robbie Neilson.

Fans were heard at Tynecastle during and after the Dunfermline match calling for Cathro to leave, while voices of discontent in the Gorgie Stand could be heard directed at both Budge and Levein.

Hearts begin their Premiership campaign with four away matches due to the construction of a new main stand at Tynecastle, starting with a daunting trip to champions Celtic next weekend.