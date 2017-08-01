Ian Cathro spends time at Wolves amid Hearts sacking

Ian Cathro spent time with his mentor Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolverhampton Wanderers this week before being sacked by Hearts.



The 31-year-old lost his job at Tynecastle on Tuesday morning when a statement confirmed a parting of the ways. However, he arrived in the West Midlands on Monday and discussed a number of issues with Wolves manager Santo, including possible loan signings for Hearts.

Santo and Cathro worked together at Rio Ave in Portugal and at Valencia in Spain and remain close friends. It was Santo who gave Cathro his break in senior football in 2012 by adding him to the Rio Ave coaching staff.

Wolves are due to begin their English Championship season this weekend at home to Middlesbrough. Reports in England suggested a potential permanent role there for Cathro but that has not been confirmed.

Santo is an admirer of Cathro's work and the Dundonian is keen to return to football after his experience in Edinburgh. He was sacked after winning just eight of 30 matches in charge of Hearts.