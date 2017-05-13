Ian Cathro: The team deserved more

Ian Cathro was left ruing a second goalkeeping error within a week, thwarting what could have been a positive result at Ibrox.

The Hearts boss told Sky Sports that he was left with mixed feelings following an inspired display by his ten-man Jambos - Viktor Noring’s debut blunder handing Rangers the three points.

The capital side responded well to an early concession, controlling the early afternoon encounter. Prince Buaben’s 25th minute dismissal looked to have hindered any chance of a result for Hearts but the team displayed a confidence and positive attitude missing in recent months, equalising through Esmael Goncalves.

“We’ve got the disappoint of the result,” Cathro said, “I’ve also got a disappointment of the fact that we get ourselves back into the game and we’re strong. And again we cause our own problems and we make life difficult for ourselves.

“But the reason why they’re mixed is because of the performance, the spirit, the attitude, the consistency of that attitude throughout the game. When I look at that I feel very, very positive of what we’re going to do.

“The team deserved more. The thing we need to be talking about just now, rather than an individual’s error is the work that the team put on and the consistency of their attitude throughout it and also the quality of our play. I don’t think we can forget about that so that‘s why I am saying it is mixed feelings.”