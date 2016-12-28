Ian Cathro tips Callum Paterson to bounce back from injury

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has seen enough of Callum Paterson’s character to know the youngster will overcome whatever blow he was dealt after injuring his knee against Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

Hearts are awaiting the results of a scan on Paterson’s left knee, which he jarred while making a tackle during his club’s 4-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Wigan and Derby, and Hearts director of football Craig Levein recently confirmed the club were looking for a seven-figure fee for the Scotland right-back, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking at the club’s lunchtime media conference ahead of Friday’s visit of Aberdeen, Cathro said: “Of course, everything in life has knock-on effects, but the first thing just now is just us thinking about Callum and wishing him well for the most positive outcome.

“Timing is always a big determining factor in all of our lives in this game because we know how it peaks and troughs and windows open and windows close.

“It always plays a role but the one thing that’s clear and is the same for everybody, challenges come at different times and it forces you to grow and forces you to show your character and stay focused on what you want.

“He will be able to achieve what he wants in the game irrespective of whether there is good news or bad news today. Callum will be able to go to those places. If there is a road bump then fine, he will deal with it and he will have support to deal with it. But I must stress, let’s not jump to any assumption until we know what the actual situation is.

“Rather than surmising, we just have to wait until we know exactly what the situation is and then deal with it. When you see those types of moments and injuries it brings fear and concern but sometimes it’s not as bad as you fear in that moment.”

Paterson scored his 10th goal of the season before being carried off on a stretcher in some distress.

Cathro said: “Callum was here as a 16-year-old boy and has grown into a good-level footballer, grown into a strong man, a strong character, an important personality for everybody here. I couldn’t speak more positively of him in the short period of time I have worked with him.”

Hearts can look to Don Cowie for further hope as they wait for news on Paterson. The midfielder was taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury during Hearts’ 3-2 defeat by Dundee last Friday but could face Aberdeen.

Cathro said: “He is feeling better. He had a little bit of an illness, every time you go into a hospital ward you come out with more than you went in with, maybe.

“He is fully recovered from the neck situation, so we just need to see how he is. He will probably look to train on Thursday and see how it goes.”