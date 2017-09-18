Injured Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum out for several weeks

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is facing four to five weeks out with a medial ligament injury sustained during Saturday’s win over Hamilton.

The Cameroonian was forced off at half-time after damaging his knee in a block tackle during the first half at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Manager Craig Levein was delighted with the 2-1 victory after his team survived relentless second-half pressure from Hamilton. However, he admitted Djoum’s injury is a blow.

“The disappointing this is that Arnaud could be out now for four or five weeks,” Levein told the Evening News. “It’s a real blow for us because he’s one of our most important players. Unfortunately he’s got a medial ligament injury so he’s going to be out.”

Hearts face away matches against Partick Thistle, Dundee and Ross County over the next few weeks before a home game against St Johnstone at Murrayfield.

Levein was hugely encouraged by Saturday’s dogged defensive display as Hearts clung to their 2-1 half-time lead to see out the victory.

Ross Callachan’s first goal for his new club allied to Kyle Lafferty’s penalty gave the visitors control in Lanarkshire before Rakish Bingham halved the deficit.

The second half was dominated by Hamilton but Hearts’ defence was unyielding. “It’s important we recognise what we need to do to win games in this league. On Saturday, we showed that in abundance. It wasn’t a great match and at times it resembled a game of ping-pong,” admitted Levein. “To be 2-1 up at half-time away from home in the Scottish Premiership, and to be able to defend the way we did in the second half, is hugely pleasing for me. I’m sure we’ll need more of that going forward over the next few weeks.”