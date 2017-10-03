Injury denies Hearts’ Aaron Hughes chance to break Bobby Moore record

Hearts star Aaron Hughes will miss Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway through injury.

The 108-cap defender, 37, came off just seven minutes into the Jambos’ 2-1 defeat by Dundee at the weekend with a calf problem he had been struggling with before the game.

Hughes met up with the rest of Michael O’Neill’s squad in Belfast but did not train on Monday and a day later it was confirmed he would not be available to face the Germans on Thursday or the Norwegians on Sunday.

The player must now wait for appearance No.109 which would see him eclipse England’s World Cup-winning skipper Bobby Moore’s record and become the most-capped British defender of all time.