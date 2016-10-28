Inverness v Hearts team news and match stats

Hearts travel to the Highlands tomorrow looking for their first win at Inverness since September 2010 when Ryan Stevenson, Calum Elliot and a Chris Innes own-goal consigned Caley to a 3-1 defeat.

Robbie Neilson will be without Sam Nicholson as the winger continues his recovery from a knee operation that will keep him out of the side until the new year. After the 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock, Neilson will have a couple of tough decisions to make. Striker Bjorn Johnsen is pushing for a start up front after Tony Watt and Conor Sammon again drew a blank at Rugby Park.

Young midfielder Angus Beith will be unavailable after signing an emergency loan deal at League Two side Stirling Albion.

Inverness manager Richie Foran will be without defender Kevin McNaughton and midfielder Larnell Cole, both out with Achilles injuries, whereas on-loan Hearts winger Billy King is ineligible to face his parent club.

Former Hearts full-back Brad McKay is likely to start for Caley and could come up against fellow Jambos academy graduate Jamie Walker.

