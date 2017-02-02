Jamie Walker: Hearts could easily have scored six against Rangers

Jamie Walker scored twice in Hearts' 4-1 destruction of Rangers and insisted a 6-1 scoreline wouldn't have flattered the Edinburgh club.

The winger was in unstoppable form and could have struck a hat-trick himself against a disjointed Rangers side at Tynecastle last night. As it was he claimed a double, with Krystian Nowak's first Hearts goal and one from Don Cowie sealing a stunning victory.

Walker stated afterwards that his team were so dominant that they could have scored more. "I think five or six wouldn't have flattered us," he said.

"With the group of players we have, we've got the quality and we just need to show it every week. I think we were a bit frustrated [with recent inconsistent results] but we've got a game against Motherwell at the weekend and then a big game against Hibs. We need to keep working hard and improving."

Walker admitted feeling particularly pleased for head coach Ian Cathro, who experienced his third victory in nine games since replacing Robbie Neilson. "I'm delighted for the manager. He's had a tough time since he came in," continued the 23-year-old.

"He's been trying to get his ideas across and we showed last night that, finally, it's paid off. We scored four goals against a good Rangers side and we need to kick on now. A bit of the victory was for fans, too. They've been patient with us over the season. It's been a tough ride since the gaffer came in but nights like last night make it worth it."

The victory took Hearts to within eight points of second-placed Rangers and six behind Aberdeen, who lost narrowly against Premiership leaders Celtic.

Asked if his club can still finish second this season, Walker replied: "Yes, definitely. Aberdeen lost last night so we've gained a few points on them. We just need to keep playing well."