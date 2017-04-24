Jamie Walker named Hearts Player of the Year

Jamie Walker won both Players' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year at Hearts' end-of-season awards ceremony.

The winger was voted as the Edinburgh club's outstanding player by both his team-mates and supporters having scored 15 goals so far in the campaign.

Defender Callum Paterson won the Overall Young Player of the Year award, plus Goal of the Season for his strike against Motherwell at Fir Park in September.

Teenage striker Rory Currie was the Under-20 Player of the Year, while Euan Henderson was named Under-17 Player of the Year.

Hearts' Special Recognition Award went to midfielder Arnaud Djoum for helping Cameroon win the African Cup of Nations in February.