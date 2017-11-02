Jamie Walker pokes fun at Hearts team-mate over place on the bench

Have your say

Jamie Walker has poked fun at Hearts reserve goalkeeper Viktor Noring about his absence from the team.

The midfielder commented on an Instagram post by the official Hearts account, which showed off recently installed seats in the new Tynecastle dugout as part of the rebuilt main stand.

Walker wrote: “@vnoring, your favourite seat mate.”

Noring, a former Swedish international who signed in the summer of 2016, featured only three times last season.

He fell further down the pecking order at Tynecastle when Jon McLaughlin arrived this season, with Jack Hamilton taking a place on the substitutes bench most weeks.

The goalkeeper has yet to respond to the joke.