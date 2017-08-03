Jamie Walker’s ‘head has been turned’ as Hearts omit him again

Jamie Walker has been left out of the Hearts squad for Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser at Celtic, with interim head coach Jon Daly saying that the winger’s “head has been turned” by speculation surrounding his future.

Walker’s contract at Tynecastle expires at the end of the season and is wanted by a clutch of clubs, including Rangers. The Ibrox outfit have had three bids rejected for him during the current transfer window, with Hearts holding out for a seven-figure sum.

Daly spoke to the 24-year-old yesterday at training and decided that the player was not mentally ready to play in the match at Parkhead. Hearts are expected the reassess the situation next week and could have him available for the trip to Kilmarnock.

Walker was also omitted from the squad to play against Dunfermline last weekend. Hearts failed to win the match and crashed out of the Betfred Cup – Ian Cathro’s last game before he was sacked as head coach on Tuesday.