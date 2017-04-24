Jamie Walker wants to fire Hearts into Europe

Jamie Walker aims to rediscover his goalscoring touch to help Hearts into Europe after Hibs’ Hampden defeat opened up the prospect of an early start to next season.

Hibs’ William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen ensured fourth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership will mean qualification for the Europa League.

But St Johnstone are in pole position with a four-point lead over Hearts and Walker knows they will need to improve in front of goal.

The midfielder notched his 15th goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Hamilton last month but the team only scored once in the next five matches.

Walker told Hearts TV: “I have had 15 goals for quite a few games and I have gone off the boil with my form a bit. We have five big games and hopefully we can get a European spot.

“It’s massive for a club like Hearts. We want to be playing in big games at Tynecastle in the Europa League.

“Everyone is pushing and working hard and hopefully we can get that fourth spot.”

Walker was speaking after being voted the club’s player of the year by both Hearts fans and his team-mates.

“It’s an honour for me as a Hearts fan myself, so I’m delighted,” the 23-year-old said.