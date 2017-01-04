Japanese club make transfer bid for Hearts striker Juanma

Hearts have received an offer from the Japanese club V-Varen Nagasaki for Spanish striker Juanma Delgado.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan to UCAM Murcia in Spain but Nagasaki officials are keen on a permanent transfer to Japan's J2 League.

They have approached Hearts about the player and talks are currently ongoing. That's despite a bizarre statement on the Japanese club's website announcing Juanma's arrival.

With Tony Watt returning to parent club Charlton Athletic six months into a season-long loan, Juanma's move would clear further space in attack for new Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro to shape his own squad.

The forward joined Hearts on a three-year contract from the Greek club FC Kalloni in June 2015 but was loaned out after just one season in the Premiership. He scored 13 goals in 39 appearances last season.