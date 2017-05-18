Johnsen and Cathro rage in Hearts tunnel bust-up

Bjorn Johnsen's Hearts future is on the line after a tunnel altercation with head coach Ian Cathro at McDiarmid Park last night.

The pair had to be separated during a heated exchange at half-time as St Johnstone and Hearts players headed for the dressing room. Johnsen was substituted immediately and played no further part in the match.

He and Cathro were seen confronting one another face-to-face before the incident was diffused. It leaves the American striker's Tynecastle future in doubt despite his contract having another two years to run.

Hearts lost 1-0 in Perth to Chris Kane's decisive first-half strike. Cathro bemoaned a lack of aggression from his side during the opening 45 minutes and intends to overhaul his squad when the summer transfer window opens.

It remains to be seen if Johnsen will feature on Sunday in the final league game of the season against Celtic. Hearts travel to Glasgow seeking to avoid ending the season with four straight defeats having won only six of 26 matches since November.