Jon Daly plans to stamp his authority on Hearts team

Jon Daly hasn’t applied for the Hearts managerial vacancy but plans to stamp his authority on the team as interim head coach. He will take charge for the opening Ladbrokes Premiership match at Celtic Park tomorrow and is relishing the challenge following Ian Cathro’s sacking.

The Irishman is unlikely to be considered for the job permanently but does have ambitions to eventually graduate to a management role. He is currently Under-20 coach at Riccarton.

Assisted by fellow coaches Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox, he is in temporary charge of the first team until Hearts appoint a new head coach. “Have I applied for it? No, I haven’t. I just found out the other day I had the interim job. In fact, I would know where to start applying. I’ve never done a CV in my life,” smiled 34-year-old Daly.

“If I do well and if the players respond to us then that gives us a chance. If I don’t get it I’ll go back and work with the Under-20s, which I really enjoy doing. I see my short term working with the Under-20s and my long term with the first eleven.

“I am sure there are people putting their name in for this job. It’s up to the club to make sure they get the right person, whether it’s from inside the club or not. We have a fantastic fanbase, we have a really good squad, which is still lacking in certain areas. We have added good players to the ones already here.

“It’s an opportunity for me to go and enjoy myself and try to stamp my authority on the team whether than be for one, two, three of four matches.”

Hearts enter the new season in the unprecedented position of having sacked their manager just days beforehand. Daly isn’t concerned about the unsettled build-up, though.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the first game of the season, the tenth, the 20th, whatever. This is the situation we find ourselves in and I’m very comfortable with it,” he said. “I’ve worked with Liam Fox before with the under-20s and we have a good relationship.

“I know Austin quite well but I’ve never really worked with him on the same coaching staff because I’ve been with the under-20s. He brings a lot to the table and has vast experience. His analysis of other teams is second to none. I think the three of us can work well together.”