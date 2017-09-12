Jon McLaughlin handles Hearts debut with Jack Hamilton’s support

Jon McLaughlin’s Hearts debut could have been very awkward, even potentially explosive, after he took Jack Hamilton’s goalkeeping slot against Aberdeen at Murrayfield.

Jack Hamilton was a pillar of support for McLaughlin despite losing his place in the first team. Pic: SNS

That McLaughlin helped make the whole transition look so effortlessly seamless says much about his character and ability. A clean sheet in Saturday’s goalless draw was the ideal start after the keeper arrived at Riccarton last month aiming to dislodge Hamilton.

He spent his 30th birthday on Saturday doing just that, leaving his 23-year-old rival on the substitutes’ bench. The situation was very cordial, however, with both men supporting one another as firm members of the goalkeepers’ union.

Hamilton deserves credit for handling the demotion with a maturity fast becoming his trademark. He fought tenaciously to retain his place but knew he faced an almighty challenge after having the No.1 squad number taken from him at the start of pre-season. He now wears No.13 despite being Hearts’ first-choice keeper last season and playing in every Premiership and Betfred Cup game so far this term. Losing your place is tough to take, no matter the timing.

The signing of McLaughlin, highly rated as Burton Albion’s No.1 in last season’s English Championship, provides Hamilton with the sternest competition of his career to date. Levein’s decision to select McLaughlin against Aberdeen was purely down to experience. It doesn’t mean the end for Hamilton, but neither will McLaughlin relinquish the gloves easily.

“There’s no animosity, no bad blood. I’ve had this situation before and it’s very difficult,” admitted the new recruit. “I’m sure Jack will be hurting because he’s a really good, young goalkeeper. He’s been doing well for the club and had a great opportunity. For him now, it’s that challenge of working hard and getting better all the time.

“I’ve had to contend with that situation myself plenty times when I was younger. You battle that all the way through your career. It is hard when you’re young and gaining your experience. It can be tough but you can see, with the ability Jack has, there’s still a massive future for him. Hopefully still at this club.”

If anything, losing his place will make Hamilton more resilient. “That’s part of it and that comes hand in hand with playing for a big club,” said Mclaughlin. “Maybe if you go and play for one of the smaller clubs, you might have a free ride the whole way through because you’ll be a big name and they won’t have the same squad depth. If you want to play for a top team, there’s always going to be real competition for places.

“You’ve just got to keep your head straight and work hard because it doesn’t help you not to. Jack has done that already. He’s been incredibly supportive of me and wished me all the best. He certainly isn’t going to have a problem with it.

“I found out I was playing on Friday morning when Craig named the team in a meeting before training. Different managers do this in different ways. With one of my previous managers, he named the team on the day of the game just ten minutes before the warm-up. Doing it the day before lets lads get their heads around it and then you can go out on the training pitch and go through things.”

McLaughlin must have felt a tad uneasy going out to train alongside Hamilton knowing he was replacing him. Professionalism kicked in with both men, though.

“That’s the most difficult and challenging part of it. With goalkeepers, it very rarely shows as a problem. Jack is a great guy, as is Viktor Noring and Gall [Paul Gallacher] the goalie coach. They’ve all made me feel welcome from day one when I came in. We work well together and have a great time at training.

“Wherever you make your debut for your new club, it’s exciting. It was brilliant to get that under my belt, but fantastic just to get the nod first and get stuck in straight away. For a goalkeeper, a clean sheet is pleasing as well.

“It was probably more than I expected to start with. You know you’re coming to a big club and a good league. Maybe it was better that we were playing Aberdeen, another big club, at Murrayfield. It made it feel like a real occasion. That was brilliant for me.

“At the same time, I’m experienced enough now to know you’ve got to concentrate on the 11 you’re facing on the pitch. It doesn’t matter the surroundings or the occasion, you need to focus on the job. So it was great that the lads put in such a good performance. Being involved in that gave me quite an easy ride all day.”

Born in Edinburgh, this is McLaughlin’s first taste of Scottish football. His parents moved to the Middle East when he was a toddler and then returned to live in Yorkshire. That’s why his CV includes Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Burton Albion. Family in Edinburgh are helping get him accustomed to Scotland.

“It was really good to get the opportunity to come back up here, live here and play for Hearts. There are certainly more Hibs fans in the family, though. My uncle, especially. He’s a massive Hibs fan.

“We’ve kept an eye on that just because of the family ties but my dad has been very supportive of this move for me. I don’t know if he’ll be getting the old maroon scarf above his head. There are certainly some digs coming from the family so hopefully we can put on a good show this year and stem that off.

“I don’t think I’ll have much support in my end from the family when the derby comes, but that’s what it’s all about. It’s fantastic to get the chance to play in some real marquee fixtures.

“Already, Hearts have played Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. You’ve got Hibs to come, and then you’ve got all these games coming round again. You’ve got games at Murrayfield, so it’s brilliant to be part of a season with so many historic moments.

“We’ve got the makings of a really good squad here. You could see on Saturday, and in the game against Rangers, that if we play to our potential we can be a match for any team.”