Juanma completes move from Hearts to Japan

Spanish striker Juanma Delgado has finalised a permanent move from Hearts to the Japanese club V-Varen Nagasaki.

The 26-year-old was in the middle of a season-long loan at UCAM Murcia in Spain, but that agreement has been terminated to let him head to the Far East. He has passed a medical and Hearts have agreed to let him leave for free after deeming him surplus to requirements.

The Edinburgh club handed Juanma a three-year contract when he arrived from Greek side Kalloni in June 2015. He scored 13 times in all competitions last season but fell out of favour under former head coach Robbie Neilson.

After six months on loan in his native Spain, the forward will now look to revitalise his career in Nagasaki.