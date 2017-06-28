Juwon Oshaniwa leaves Hearts, club confirm

Hearts have confirmed the departure of full-back Juwon Oshaniwa.

The Nigerian international has not played since late in the 2015/16 season, and negotiations have been ongoing to release him early from his contract, which wasn’t due to expire until 2018.

Hearts were keen to get the player off the wage bill as the 26-year-old was one of the club’s highest earners.

Oshaniwa arrived at Tynecastle with big expectations having played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, he failed to impress during his time in Gorgie and was cast aside in favour of other left-back options throughout the whole of last season.

