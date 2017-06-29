Kyle Lafferty: Picking Hibs over Hearts was never an option

Kyle Lafferty insists there is no way he could disrespect Hearts by signing for Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The new Jambos frontman has hit back following claims he slighted Neil Lennon by snubbing talks with the Leith boss to clinching his Gorgie move.

The former Rangers striker has penned a two-year deal with the Jambos after marathon four-day negotiations with Tynecastle chiefs and his agent Martin Lyon.

Lennon was also interested in taking the Northern Ireland frontman to Easter Road - but was left waiting at Hibs’ East Mains training ground on Wednesday as Lafferty stood him up.

That meeting had been set up by former Northern Ireland team-mate Keith Gillespie, who now acts as agent but is not Lafferty’s official advisor.

He responded to the no-show by taking to Twitter to accuse the 29-year-old of being “disrespectful” to Hibs.

READ MORE - Kyle Lafferty accused of being ‘disrespectful’ to Hibs

But Lafferty dismissed those claims as he said: “I was at Hearts from Friday then Monday and Tuesday before finally getting the deal done yesterday with my agent.

“I think it would be disrespectful from me towards Hearts to negotiate for four days and then go across the city to speak to Hibs.

“I can probably say my heart did not want to be there. I showed Hearts massive respect by staying here. The chairwoman here Ann Budge wouldn’t let me out the office door anyway.

“She told me to go in there with a cup of tea - then she locked the door.

“The only way out was through the window and I didn’t really fancy jumping down three storeys.

“Keith can come out and say what he wants. I’ve come here with my actual agent Martin. We spoke for four days solid and it was well worth it as I’m now a Hearts player.”

READ MORE - What will Hearts get from new striker Kyle Lafferty?