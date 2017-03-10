Lennard Sowah keen to win extended stay at Hearts

Lennard Sowah is out to improve performances and convince Hearts to extend his contract into next season.

The German defender arrived in Edinburgh in January on a six-month agreement after leaving Hamilton Academical, but is determined to earn himself a longer deal.

He spoke to the Evening News and admitted he knows he must improve in certain areas to merit another contract from Hearts.

“Yes of course, that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to go out on the pitch and do my best for the team. Everything else will fall into place.

“Of course, a longer contract is in my mind. We didn’t talk about it so far because this is football. If you perform well, you play. If not, you don’t play. I think it’s up to me if I go on the pitch and do the right things.

“I’d say there are definitely a lot of things to improve on. That’s why I’m here every day. I definitely feel I’m learning here.”

Sowah is preparing to face former club Hamilton at Tynecastle tomorrow as Hearts resume league duties after a ten-day rest.

Winger Jamie Walker is expected to be fit after a head injury but centre-back Aaron Hughes is struggling due to an ongoing calf complaint.

Should Hughes fail to prove his fitness, Krystian Nowak and Tasos Avlonitis will likely be paired together in central defence.

“That’s a probability,” said head coach Ian Cathro. “We have other players in the squad who can help us with cover but we also need to look at other areas of the pitch and decide on the right balance.”