Lewis Moore scores hat-trick in Hearts Under-20s win

Lewis Moore grabbed a second-half hat-trick as Hearts beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Development League at Riccarton.

The young Jambos controlled the first period but it took until eight minutes after half-time before they made the breakthrough.

A high ball into the Inverness box found Moore and the winger shot home from close range.

With 20 minutes remaining, Hearts made it two, substitute Kyle Smith heading Callumn Morrison’s cross back into the box for Moore to nip in and slot under Hoban.

Six minutes later, Hearts sealed the victory when Cameron Gilchrist bundled over Euan Henderson inside the box. Moore stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and complete his hat-trick.

Inverness scored a consolation goal with eight minutes remaining through Mitchell Foy.

Hearts: Mason, Brandon, Hamilton, Jones, Reid, Morrison, Paton, Beith, Moore, Currie, Roy. Subs: Petkov, Irving, K.Smith, Henderson, Baxter, Akers.