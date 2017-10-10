Malaury Martin grabs late winner for Hearts Under-20s

Have your say

Malaury Martin scored a stoppage-time winner as Hearts fought back to beat Dundee United 3-2 in a Development League clash at Tannadice.

The Frenchman, who hasn’t appeared for the Jambos’ first team since the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on August 12, headed home Jamie Brandon’s cross to seal victory for the visitors.

He also set up a goal for substitute Anthony McDonald with a superb slide-rule pass.

The Jambos had fallen behind just after half-time to a stunning long-range strike by Scott Allardice.

Rory Currie equalised for Hearts, firing in a loose ball in the box.

Matthew Smith put United back ahead on 67 minutes only for McDonald to fire home soon after.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Martin pounced to seal Hearts’ third win on the bounce.

Hearts: J Hamilton, C Hamilton. Nowak, Baur, Brandon, Martin, Beith, Reid, Henderson, Keena, Currie: Subs: Mason, Gajda, Petkov, Ritchie, Sandison, Leonard, McDonald.