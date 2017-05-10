Marc McNulty: I’m flattered by Hearts and Hibs interest

Marc McNulty today revealed he will consider all offers and is flattered by interest from Hearts and Hibs – although he is keeping his options open ahead of next season.

The striker outlined his desire to play in Scotland’s top flight one day and admitted “little sniffs” of interest from both Capital clubs.

No formal contract offer has been made following his release from Sheffield United last week. He is now assessing his future with several clubs in England’s League One and League Two also keen to secure his signature.

Hearts and Hibs have made enquiries about the Edinburgh-born free agent as they look to strengthen their attacks for next season’s Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

“I’ve had little sniffs here and there but it’s one of those situations,” McNulty told the Evening News. “Barcelona could say they’re interested but until you get an offer on the table and sit down and look at it, then it’s a different story. That’s the point I’m at just now.

“To be very frank, it’s a good thing to be linked with Hearts and Hibs. That says I’ve done well to be linked with two massive teams. I know an awful lot about them both, I’m from Edinburgh, and it’s great to be mentioned in connection with them. I’m keeping my options open and I’m open to all offers.

“There are a few teams who have enquired. Being a free agent helps. A lot of clubs don’t have money to buy players. I’m old enough now that I’m a free agent and there are a lot of teams interested.”

McNulty was a regular goalscorer for Livingston before a £125,000 move to Sheffield United in 2014. He harbours hope of playing in Scotland’s top league but will also give serious consideration to offers from England.

“Growing up as a kid, I went to watch all the Hearts, Hibs, Celtic games,” he said. “I’ve always said I’d like to play in the top flight in Scotland, it’s definitely an ambition. I’ve got family supporting all different teams to be honest so one day it would be good.

“Whether it’s now or next year or in five years’ time, who knows? At the minute, I just need to keep my options open.”