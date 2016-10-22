Maroon Memories: Bauld treble ends 48-year wait for trophy

The long wait was finally over for Hearts.

For 48 years, they had been chasing glory following their Scottish Cup win at Ibrox in 1906. Now their name would be engraved on the Scottish League Cup,.

The Jam Tarts defeated Motherwell at Hampden and let it be said right away that victory was merited.

The Lanarkshire side fought to the final whistle, they got their second goal in the dying seconds of the game but, despite their great spirit, they never matched the constructive efforts of their opponents.

Not that Hearts were the perfect team. They had their sticky spells and, for a period in the second half, were hard pressed to retain their advantage. Fortunately for them, their defence held out.

It was then that we saw Willie Duff make some spectacular saves when the eager Motherwell forwards swarmed in on goal. Bobby Parker, too, played a heroic part ably aided by Tam Mackenzie, who had been pronounced fit to play just before the kick-off.

That was the testing period. Hearts did not fail.

But it was a team victory. Freddie Glidden, after a few early mistakes, settled down to a game of steady endeavour, and his policing of Alex Bain did much to blunt the spearhead of the Motherwell attack.

The three goals scored by Willie Bauld made him the star of the day. Though sustaining a thigh injury early in the second half, the centre was never subdued, and his third goal, a header, was as good an effort as any produced in the game.

The Hearts wing men had a fine day and it was from the service of Jim Souness on the right that two of the goals came.

Johnny Urquhart and Jimmy Wardhaugh demonstrated again that their left wing partnership was as good as anything in the country at the time. To complete a good forward line was the tireless work put in by Alfie Conn.

Hearts were two goals up in 16 minutes, both of them scored by Bauld. Paton slipped in going to intercept Souness, and the winger’s cross was headed home by the centre. His second goal, from a pass by Conn, was a model of quick thinking. The ball was switched from one foot to the other, two defenders were beaten, and the final shot was beautifully placed in the net.

Redpath reduce the deficit by scoring from a penalty, given when Conn upended Wilson Humphries but, just on the interval, Wardhaugh had restored the advantage. His goal, a header, came from another Souness cross into the middle.

A storming finish brought two more goals in the last three minutes. Bauld got his third of the game by heading home a pass from Wardhaugh, with Bain scoring for Motherwell just before the whistle.

Hearts: Duff, Parker, McKenzie, Mackay, Glidden, Cumming, Souness, Conn, Bauld, Wardhaugh, Urquhart.