Maroon Memories: Hearts blow away Tornado

Hearts were convincing winners over their American visitors but they made a difficult job of scoring goals.

A bright spot, however, was the performance of 18-year-old winger Andy Lynch who showed up exceptionally well in his debut for the first team.

Dallas had some good players, particularly goalkeeper Humberto Arieta, left-half Hank Liotart, and forwards, Ilija Mitic and Pepe Dill, but their build up was slow and they lacked the fitness of Hearts.

Rene Moller scored the only goal of the first half when he netted from close range in the 19th minute and, soon after the interval, Jim Brown made it 2-0.

Neil Murray came on for Moller and bagged a double, scoring in the 69th and 76th minutes.

George Benitez registered the Dallas goal following good work by Dill on the right wing.

Roald Jensen was taken off with an injury in the first half and he was replaced by Jim Townsend.

It was the first match of Tornado’s mini tour of Scotland. Two days later they lost 4-0 at Greenock Morton and wound up their schedule with a 3-2 loss against Dundee United.

Hearts: Jim Cruikshank; Davie Clunie, Peter Oliver; Jim Brown, Alan Anderson, Alan MacDonald; Roald Jensen, Rene Moller, Donald Ford, George Fleming, Lynch. Substitutes: Jim Townsend, Neil Murray.

Dallas: Humberto Arieta; Howard Mwikuta, Jorge Miguel; Pavle Garov, John Best, Hank Liotart; Brian Harvey, Lewiz Juracy, Ilija Mitic, George Benitez, Mike Renshaw. Substitutes: Pepe Dill, Ron Newman.

Attendance: ,500.

Referee: WJ Mulland (Dalkeith).